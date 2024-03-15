77°
Louisiana, East Baton Rouge Parish populations continue three-year decline
BATON ROUGE — U.S. Census Bureau data shows Louisiana's population continues to decrease for the third year in a row.
In 2023, both the state and East Baton Rouge Parish's population decreased by 1.8% since 2020. Jefferson Parish experienced one of the largest decreases in the state, down 4.3% from 2020.
While some of the capital area saw slight population increases like Iberville and Tangipahoa Parishes, most of the area saw little population change in either direction.
This isn't to say there weren't areas of more robust growth. Livingston and Ascension Parishes have continued their growth over the past few years. Between 2020 and 2023, populations in Livingston and Ascension reported 5.5% and 4.1% increases, respectively.
