Louisiana DOTD bracing for winter storm with bridge preparations, closures likely

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Monday continued to station bags of salt - and some snow plows - in preparation for sub-freezing weather that has the chance to bring snow Tuesday.

Their biggest concern is bridges like the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge freezing over and whether bridges are safe for drivers.

DOTD has been positioning salt across the state and starting to brine major bridges to keep them from freezing. Agency spokesman Rodney Mallet said closures are likely.

"The fact of the matter is Louisiana has a lot of bridges, the longer bridges will freeze and stay frozen so you need to be aware of that for sure," Mallet said. "We're going to monitor the bridges as we always do, and we'll make that determination based on safety."

You've probably seen a sign before saying "bridge ices before road." DOTD says bridges don't retain heat because they are exposed to cold air from above and below.

"The ground will usually hold its heat a little bit longer and the bridges do not," Mallet said.

The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, the Mississippi River Bridge and the Huey P. Long Bridge will be the biggest worries for drivers around the capital area.

"Safety is our number one concern," Mallet said. "Sometimes it's best not to get out at all."

DOTD will be receiving snow plows from Arkansas later Monday evening. In our area, those plows will be stationed near the bridges on I-10 and U.S. 190.