Louisiana District Attorneys Association warn residents of contractor fraud
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is warning residents of contractor fraud after Hurricane Francine.
LDAA says to avoid contractors who solicit door-to-door, use scare tactics, demand for cash and use verbal agreements with no contracts. Always get at least three estimates and a guarantee in writing.
Make sure you have a contractor's name, local address and telephone number, and contact the name of the contractor's insurer.
Do not make a final purchase or sign a certificate of completion until you are satisfied with the work performed.
