Louisiana Department of Education hosts career expo to recruit teachers, other professionals

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Education held a free career expo in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning to attract new talent to the education field.

The third-annual event, held at the department's downtown headquarters, featured a range of job opportunities including teacher and administrator positions. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the department directly from current staff members.

The purpose of the event was to attract new talent to the department, organizers said.

"We aren't just targeting teachers, we're targeting all types of professionals...mainly educational professionals. But, we have tons of positions, that offer a wide array of experiences for people that come from various backgrounds," Linda Tolbert, the department's executive director, said.