Louisiana could start lifting burn ban next week, report says

Some areas of Louisiana may have the state burn ban lifted by late next week, according to Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.

Strain tells the Shreveport Times that decision will be based on moisture levels and the current threat to wildlife. Strain and other partners within the state government made the decision to extend the ban for another week after a meeting Wednesday.

"We are going to work together to devise a plan to deal with the bans across the state and are hoping to release it next Wednesday or Thursday," Strain said. "It will be staged and strategic."

Louisiana's four largest wildfires - the massive, 35,000-acre Tiger Island Fire, the Highway 113 Fire, the Lion's Camp Road Fire and the Elizabeth Fire - are mostly contained but still burning.

551 wildfires have burned more than 53,000 Louisiana acres in August, and the average acreage loss to wildfire was 295 acres. This is Louisiana's worst wildfire season in a century.

Louisiana first issued their statewide burn ban Aug 7. and reissued it Aug. 25.