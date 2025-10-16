Louisiana Construction Education Foundation invests $100,000 into new LSU construction facility

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Construction Education Foundation has invested $100,000 into LSU's new construction and advanced manufacturing building.

The donation will support the university's new 148,000-square-foot facility designed to provide students with hands-on, industry-relevant experience in construction management and advanced manufacturing.

The new facility is a $107 million investment into the state's workforce, LCEF said Wednesday. So far, LSU has received $40 million in private support and $42 million in state funding toward the project.

"This investment underscores the powerful link between higher education and industry. Together, we are building the next generation of leaders who will design, construct, and innovate for decades to come," Dr. Vicki Colvin, Dean of the LSU College of Engineering, said.