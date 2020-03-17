Louisiana confirms third coronavirus death; first case reported in capital area

BATON ROUGE - Health officials have reported a total of 136 positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana, including one in Ascension Parish.

Monday, the governor ordered casinos, bars and movie theaters to close. He also ordered restaurants to close seating areas and limit food service to delivery and drive-thru only.

Gatherings of people are now limited to fewer than 50 people, the governor also ordered.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

Today, I am taking additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by further limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars & movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery and drive-through orders only. #lagov #lalege



??: https://t.co/0urWHBFoJu pic.twitter.com/nW3WkODZoB — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 16, 2020

Three people have now died from the virus, all in Orleans Parish.

The governor said in a prepared statement related to the first death: "Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water."

The Department of Health said most cases involved residents of Orleans Parish. North Louisiana was also treating patients.

Friday, the governor signed a proclamation prohibiting all gatherings greater than 250 in size and closing all K-12 public schools until April 13.

Some cases in New Orleans centered at a retirement home.

Patients are scattered at various hospitals, according to previous WBRZ reports.

Ochsner hospitals said doctors were treating patients at various locations as of earlier in the week. One of the two patients is being treated at the Oschner on St. Anne, the other is being treated at the Ochsner on the West Bank.

"We have been preparing to identify and treat a case of COVID-19 since the first case was identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China in mid-January," Ochsner Health officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

Hospitals remain open at this time.

"We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses," Edwards said in an earlier statement. He has reinforced the message in news conferences throughout the week.

As of Saturday, March 14 the CDC is allowing state agencies to confirm coronavirus cases within their own labs, without sending test samples to the CDC.

The CDC says the decision was made because the state tests have proven to be reliable.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital Monday. The patient, a Jefferson Parish resident, is currently hospitalized at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown New Orleans, according to The Advocate/NOLA.com.

The Department of Health says the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The CDC confirmed the lab test were proven to be reliable and no longer need confirmation of positive lab results. To reflect this change, the Department has removed CDC confirmed cases from the dashboard and now results are considered positive instead of presumptive positive. Additionally, the dashboard also includes positive results from commercial labs.

Edwards says that LDH is increasing the number of people being tested for coronavirus.

“We will conduct an epidemiological investigation of this presumptive positive case to determine the risks to the patients family, friends and those they may have come in contact with,” Edwards said.

The state also recently expanded its testing protocols to include a larger group of people, per CDC guidelines. Commercial testing is also expected to start around the country this week.

Cities including New Orleans and Baton Rouge have canceled all public events planned for the weekend.

“But that's why it's important that people take the precautions that we're giving them because we can limit this. But it's going to require everyone to do their part,” Edwards said.

The CDC is also urging all large events and mass gatherings, for the next 8 weeks, to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States to help prevent the spread.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH