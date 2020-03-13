81°
Louisiana closing schools statewide until April 13

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced plans to close all K-12 schools for a month out of concern over the rise in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

State officials said Friday that all schools in the state system will be closed March 16 to April 13.

“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said. 

State resources say there are roughly 716,000 students in the public school system. Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced proactive flexibilities to allow meal service during school closures to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Read the full statement from the governor's office here: https://gov.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/newsroom/detail/2403

