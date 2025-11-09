Louisiana celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday with cake-cutting ceremony at State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will honor the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps with a cake-cutting ceremony on Monday at the State Capitol, according to the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, is a Marine Corps tradition that symbolizes the passing of knowledge, honor and responsibility from one generation of Marines to the next as the oldest and youngest Marines share the first slices of cake.

“As we mark 250 years of Marine Corps history, we celebrate not only the legacy of those who came before us but also the strength of today’s Marines and the future leaders who will continue to protect our freedoms. Louisiana is proud to stand with them on this milestone anniversary,” Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Col. Charlton Meginley said.

The event will also include a presentation of colors and musical tributes honoring those who serve.

The cake-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.