Louisiana Book Festival returns to Capitol grounds this fall

BATON ROUGE - The 21st annual Louisiana Book Festival is returning to the Capitol grounds in the fall.

the LBF will be held at the Capitol, the State Library, the Capitol Park Museum and the surrounding Capitol Park grounds ON Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Every year for the past 20 years, the streets around the state capitol overflow with book lovers enjoying Louisiana’s flagship literary festival," Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said. “The great tradition of the Louisiana Book Festival continues this fall with a remarkable lineup of major writers and programs, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for readers of all ages. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this fantastic annual celebration that is uniquely Louisiana and among our nation’s best.”

This year's LBF will feature more than 100 exhibitors.

More information about this year's festival will be posted in the coming weeks here.