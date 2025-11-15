Louisiana Black Advocates for Life hosts event focused on bringing about positive change in the youth

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Black Advocates for Life hosted the Black Life Youth Intensive on Saturday at the Lighthouse Church.

The event was designed to equip and inspire the youth to become leaders of positive change within their communities.

The Black Life Youth Intensive featured interactive discussions, engaging activities, and impactful presentations to connect young people to the heart of the Love Life movement.

"This generation has a powerful voice. Our goal is to help them understand their influence and use it to defend life, support families, and shape a culture of hope," LABAL Baton Rouge Youth Director Trinity Wicker said.

Young adults learned about issues facing their generation while discovering practical ways to make a difference in their communities.