Louisiana-based industrial manufacturer to invest $8 million in new Pointe Coupee plant

NEW ROADS — A Louisiana-based geotechnical products manufacturer and distributor is investing $8 million into a new facility in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday.

The facility, which will add 25 jobs over the next 10 years, will be Industrial Fabrics' second facility in the state and will utilize locally sourced raw materials to create products that reduce the erosion of soil and sediment into drainage systems, a release from LED said.

The project will retain 44 current jobs and is estimated to create 32 indirect new jobs for the capital region.

"This project will provide a great investment into the community with good paying jobs which potentially allows our residents to work closer to home," Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said. "Pointe Coupee Parish is happy to have assisted in making this project a reality and we look forward to working with Industrial Fabrics in the future."

Industrial Fabrics' geotechnical product lines includes geotextile fabrics, geogrids, liner material, silt fence, erosion control, pipeline protection and paving solutions for construction, industrial and residential industries worldwide.



Construction on the new facility has begun and is expected to be complete by June 2025.