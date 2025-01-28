Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana immigration attorneys like David Rozas are seeing an increased fear in migrant communities.

Over his 21 years at his firm, Rozas has been an attorney through different presidencies, each of which has brought changes to immigration policy. However, he says he has never seen this level of concern in the immigrant community.

"This is the most fear I have ever seen amongst the immigrant community from people who are residents, citizens, and non-immigrants who have not been able to adjust their status yet," Rozas said.

He says those who have a criminal history and have crossed the border over the last two years should be worried about one of the executive orders that would allow for expedited removals.

"If you came to the border under the Biden policy, many people were getting paroled, and paroled in, and they would receive a parole date. Now, anybody under two years right now is under expedited ordered removal. If there's no crime, no nothing, they came to the border and asked for asylum, they can be subjected to expedited ordered removal," he said.

Another new order allows Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) to enter areas they were once denied, which Rosas says has led to bigger concerns and questions. He urges any immigrant who is in fear of being picked up to keep their personal information on them at all times and to know their rights.

"We have a right to due process. I think people who are immigrants need to have their documents with them they need to have a phone number for an immigration attorney. If it's not us, it needs to be somebody else in the community, you can look it up - Google and find an immigration attorney and stick close together," he said.

