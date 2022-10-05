Louisiana Attorney General officially announces campaign for governor

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry formally announced Tuesday his gubernatorial campaign.

His campaign sent out the following press release Tuesday morning:

Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry officially launched his campaign for Governor of Louisiana. In his video announcement, Landry shares his life story and starts a conversation with Louisiana voters about the problems facing our state and ways we can join together to fix them.

“We deserve a government as good as our people, and we’re not getting it,” Landry explained. “During my life, I have walked in the very shoes of people who struggle more than they should in a state as blessed as this one. We must join together to build the Louisiana we want, our neighbors need, and our children deserve.”

In the announcement video, Landry shares his personal history, not only as a former Congressman and current Attorney General, but growing up working in the sugar cane fields, serving our nation in uniform, and our communities as a police officer and Sheriff’s Deputy. Landry also discusses the need to tackle crime that has gripped Louisiana major cities and places the blame on failed local leadership driven by “woke” district attorneys.

“To the people in those cities, we care about you. We know you are good people living with a bad government. Your family deserves a safe neighborhood because when you hurt, our entire state hurts,” added Landry.

Landry also took time to highlight the crisis in our local schools where our children are pulled into social culture wars to score political points instead of being taught the basics, like reading, writing, and arithmetic.

“I believe the most important voice in a child’s education is the parents,” says Landry. “As the son of a schoolteacher, I think it’s a sin that, right now, seventy-four percent of our fourth graders can’t read the way they should, and nearly eighty percent of our eighth graders can’t do basic math. I’m angry that our children’s education isn’t a priority.”

Over the weeks and months to come, while Jeff continues his service as Louisiana’s Attorney General, Landry will tour the state to meet with voters and local leaders to discuss their vision for Louisiana’s future.