Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with expanded exhibit

34 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 10:42 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrated Black History Month on Friday with its Art After Hours event with Mike Weary.

Art After Hours: Movement and Memory expands on the museum's newest exhibition, The Rise of the House of Weary, featuring artist Mike Weary.

The program included a panel discussion with women artists, an interpretive dance performance by students from the College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies and a pop-up fashion display by Southern University FAB Lab students.

