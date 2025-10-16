Lottery tickets, scratch-offs could soon be available on mobile devices in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Lawmakers and lottery industry representatives met at the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss the iLottery program, which allows people to buy lottery tickets and scratch-offs on their phone rather than a store.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation projected online lottery sales could generate more than $150 million in revenue over the next five years. Louisiana Lottery President and CEO Rose Hudson could substantially boost the almost $5 billion distributed from lottery revenue to public schools since 2004.

Some committee members, however, worry that the online lottery tickets would take away earnings from store owners.

"In my district, I have a lot of convenience stores, brick and mortar, that are really into this lottery," State Rep. Alonzo Knox said. "What impact is it going to have on foot-traffic within their stores and how is that going to impact employees?"

State leaders hope to present a formal study during the 2026 legislative session.