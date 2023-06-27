Latest Weather Blog
Longtime state trooper arrested for hit and run, DWI after striking parked car
MONROE - An off-duty State Police sergeant was arrested Monday night after he allegedly hit a parked car while driving drunk and then left the scene of the accident.
According to State Police, 49-year-old Sergeant Shelton Crooks was stopped in Monroe by police officers just before midnight on Monday.
The Monroe Police Department was called to the accident and officers later caught up with Crooks, who was allegedly driving under the influence. Crooks was arrested and booked for a hit and run and a DWI.
Crooks has been placed under administrative leave pending the investigation. He's been with the agency since 1999.
Crooks works under Troop F, which covers 12 parishes, including Ouachita, East and West Carroll, and Richland Parishes in northeast Louisiana. The troop was recently at the center of state and federal investigations into Louisiana State Police as a whole after the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody.
