Longtime St. George fire official retiring after more than 42 years

BATON ROUGE — The chief of operations for the St. George Fire Department has retired after a 42½-year career, including more than 25 years with St. George.

Boyd Westbrook joined the District 6 volunteer fire department in 1981, after riding along with a friend who was signing up. After 17 years at District 6, including several as fire chief, he joined the St. George department in 1998.

According to a post on the St. George Fire Department Facebook page, Westbrook was present as both his agencies transitioned from volunteer departments to fulltime professional ones.

"Throughout his time with St. George, one thing has been constant: his ability to facilitate progress and implement programs to fulfill the needs of the department and the community," the St. George department said. "He is proud to have had an influence in the majority of decisions made as the department grew, from the campus to the decision to hire full time dispatchers, and everything in between."

Chief Westbrook said he plans to travel and also fish, golf and babysit grandchildren.