Louisiana DOTD plans to use AI to help with interstate traffic flow

BATON ROUGE — In an effort to ease traffic congestion, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is introducing an AI-powered queue detection system along Interstate 12 in Denham Springs.

Baton Rouge ranks 28th in the nation for traffic congestion, according to transportation analytics company INRIX. The report estimates drivers lose an average of 41 hours each year sitting in traffic, costing about $755 annually.

Many commuters say they've noticed traffic getting worse, especially during the morning and afternoon rush.

"Especially lately, it seemed to be kind of a hindrance in the morning times when I'm coming over to get to where I need to go. The commute just seems to be slower here recently, and it's getting congested, especially in the afternoons," one commuter said.

The artificial intelligence technology uses traffic cameras to monitor vehicles in real time. The system tracks vehicle speeds and traffic flow, automatically identifying when traffic begins slowing down.

When the cameras detect a developing backup, the system alerts electronic warning signs, which begin flashing to notify drivers to prepare to stop before they reach the congestion.

DOTD officials say the technology provides an earlier warning than traditional methods, giving traffic operators more time to respond while helping reduce congestion and lowering the risk of rear-end crashes.

"This is the first unique camera system that we have for traffic detection," a DOTD official said. "This is really our first opportunity to utilize this leading-edge technology in the state of Louisiana."

While some people may have concerns about artificial intelligence, DOTD says this system is focused solely on traffic management, not surveillance.

"AI is a really broad term," the official said. "In this case, the cameras are simply detecting vehicle speeds and traffic frequency. They can determine in real time when congestion is building and then alert drivers through the warning system."

Officials hope the new technology will improve safety and make daily commutes a little smoother for drivers traveling one of the Capital Region's busiest corridors.