85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lod Stafford Bridge reopens after being destroyed during Hurricane Ida

2 hours 17 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 February 19, 2026 11:48 AM February 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A new Lod Stafford Bridge opened to drivers in Walker on Thursday. 

The old bridge on Lod Stafford Road was destroyed during Hurricane Ida in 2021, forcing drivers to take longer routes to detour around the broken bridge. 

On Thursday, Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte and other parish officials held a ribbon-cutting to formally open the new bridge.

Delatte said the process to reopen the bridge was not easy.

"Because this was tied to FEMA disaster funding, we had to work through a federal process that includes engineering, environmental clearance, utilities, and right-of-way steps before we could move at full speed," Delatte said. "But we stayed on it, pushed it forward, and got it done."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days