Locals asked to remain patient as some gas stations deal with temporary shortage

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, several local gas stations are dealing with a temporary fuel shortage that officials expect to clear up relatively soon.

The shortage was the result of a cyberextortion attempt that forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline.

When a group called DarkSide threatened officials with a ransomware attack, operation of the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast, came to a halt.

Louisiana is one of ten states that depends on the Colonial Pipeline for a supply of fuel, and as of Tuesday, the Pipeline has been shut down for a total of four days.

But officials say it won't be long before things are once again up and running. They expect the exemption in fuel supply to end by June 8.

That said, local gas stations may experience a seeming decrease in fuel supply as June 8 approaches.

As of Tuesday morning, only a few Baton Rouge gas stations have reported a shortage. These include the Circle K on Jefferson Highway and the Chevron station on Florida Boulevard and Lobdell Boulevard.

Officials are asking that as fuel outages occur, residents remain patient and purchase a limited amount of gas for the time being.