Local warming centers open to public in preparation for winter storm
BATON ROUGE — Due to the upcoming winter weather this weekend, several warming centers are opening their doors to the public for residents in need.
Ascension Parish:
-Lemann Center at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville will open on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish:
-Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 70427 Martin Luther King Drive in Tangipahoa
-Amite Community Center at 101 West Chestnut Street in Amite
-Independence Police Department at 580 West 5th Street in Independence
-Camp Living Waters at 21230 Living Water Road in Loranger. A van transporting residents will depart at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Racetrac on Highway 190 in Hammond.
Tangipahoa warming centers will open on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Check back here for updates as more warming centers are announced.
