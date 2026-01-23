Local warming centers open to public in preparation for winter storm

BATON ROUGE — Due to the upcoming winter weather this weekend, several warming centers are opening their doors to the public for residents in need.

Ascension Parish:

-Lemann Center at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville will open on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish:

-Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 70427 Martin Luther King Drive in Tangipahoa

-Amite Community Center at 101 West Chestnut Street in Amite

-Independence Police Department at 580 West 5th Street in Independence

-Camp Living Waters at 21230 Living Water Road in Loranger. A van transporting residents will depart at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Racetrac on Highway 190 in Hammond.

Tangipahoa warming centers will open on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Check back here for updates as more warming centers are announced.