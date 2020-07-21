Local scientists search for volunteers to participate in COVID-19 Prevalence Study

BATON ROUGE - Researchers in Baton Rouge are looking for volunteers to participate in a study that offers participants free COVID and antibody testing.

The Baton Rouge COVID-19 Prevalence Study released new information regarding their project Tuesday (July 21) stating their research will continue throughout this week and possibly into the weekend.

The study, led by researchers at Ochsner, in cooperation with Pennington Biomedical, provides both free COVID-19 testing and free antibody testing to a representative sample of residents in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

The all-inclusive study aims to test a representation of a mini-Baton Rouge. To ensure the inclusion of all ages, races and sexes, the study has been extended.

Everyone who participates in the Baton Rouge Prevalence Study will be entered to win one of 100 $50 gift cards. The winners will be randomly selected one week after the conclusion of the study. To qualify, participants:

-Must be 18 years or older and a resident of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension or Livingston Parish

-Must not have tested positive for COVID-19 previously (Individuals who have previously tested negative for COVID-19 are eligible).

In less than one week, participants will have test results, and one week after the end of the study gift card recipients will be announced. Testing is completely free of charge for participants.

Interested residents are invited to learn more and volunteer to take part in the study at TestBR.org.