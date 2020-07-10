Local restaurant owner shows appreciation to members of the National Guards fighting COVID-19 in BR

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant owner is giving back even though his business is being affected by the coronavirus.

Raafat Roman operates a Greek restaurant named Roman's Cafe in Baton Rouge.

He and his team provided free lunches on Friday for more than two dozen guardsmen from Monroe, who are in town to operate the C-19 testing site at Healing Place Church.

"The lunches come with chicken, Greek salad and hummus," Roman said.

This Louisiana National Guard unit was deployed as part of the federal government's coronavirus program, to test 5,000 people per day, for 12 days.

"Those those guys are uniform soldiers, they are here to help the community. They are standing in the heat all day," Roman said.

In doing all of this Roman says he just wanted to show his support for those working on the front line.

"That's the least we can do, get them some food out and feed them," Roman said.

Even though profits are down due to COVID-19, Roman says he still wanted to do something special for the guardsmen, because they are risking their lives to keep the rest of the community safe.