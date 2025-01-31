61°
Latest Weather Blog
Local restaurant owner arrested, accused of selling heroin at place of business
BATON ROUGE - Detectives have arrested a man accused of selling heroin out of his restaurant.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ferry Williams Jr. was arrested Monday after agents seized one pound of heroin and $9,000 in cash from his place of residence.
Ferry Williams Jr.
The sheriff's office says detectives spent weeks investigating Williams and the narcotics transactions from his business, Old Hammond Café.
A warrant was obtained and executed on Monday, resulting in Williams' arrest.
Trending News
He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute. He has since been released on a $30,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...
-
Baton Rouge Police say gun burglaries are happening more frequently
-
LSU professor removed for political comments temporarily reinstated by court
-
Five arrested in vehicle burglary crackdown across southeast Louisiana
-
State gives DOTD additional $3M for litter cleanup along interstates