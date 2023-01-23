Local rapper arrested in Atlanta, accused of disorderly conduct

ATLANTA - A Baton Rouge rapper was arrested Monday after an alleged incident at a hotel in Atlanta.

A report from WSB-TV says the incident happened at the Hyatt House on Marietta Street. Officials say a housekeeper attempted to clean a room occupied by rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, and a woman identified as Starr Thigpen.

Authorities say the room was supposed to be empty at the time of the cleaning. Police said the rapper instructed Thigpen to get the housekeeper out of the room. Thigpen then allegedly struck the housekeeper in the face, officials said.

A physical altercation continued into the hallway before another employee intervened.

Gaulden and Thigpen were taken to the City of Atlanta Jail. Each face several charges, including disorderly conduct, use of fighting words, physical obstruction of another, and possession of marijuana.