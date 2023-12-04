Local High Schools to compete in 2023 LHSAA Championship

BATON ROUGE - The 2023 high school football season is winding down, and now it's time for the LHSAA Prep Classic.

Teams across the state will travel to New Orleans to fight for their Division's Title.

Here are some teams from the Greater Baton Rouge Area who will be heading to Caesar's Superdome this week.

THURSDAY

Division IV (Select)

#5 Riverside Academy (12-1) vs #2 Southern Lab (12-1) - 3:30 pm

FRIDAY

Division III (Non-select)

#4 Union Parish (9-4) vs #3 St. James (11-2) - 3:30 pm

Division I (Select)

#8 Acadiana (11-2) vs #3 Catholic - B.R. (11-2) - 7:00 pm





SATURDAY

Division I (Non-select)

#6 Zachary (12-1) vs #1 Ruston (13-0) - 7:00 pm

You can find the full list of schools heading to the LHSAA Championship here.

If you plan on going to New Orleans to support your team, The Caesars Superdome is a cashless operation including all concessions, merchandise, and parking. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any parking, retail, or concession locations within Caesars Superdome.