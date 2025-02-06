Local grocery stores preparing for the Super Bowl as one of the largest food holidays

BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl weekend is a busy time for grocery stores as they prepare for a rush as customers prepare their favorite game-day snacks.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend over $ 18 billion dollars on Super Bowl fixings like chicken wings, hamburgers, team gear and more.

Rouses Supermarket is one of the local stores preparing for the crowds with great deals.

"Blue Plate Mayo is $2.97, which is an excellent price. A 24-pack of Coke is $9.97, which is outstanding," store director of the Rouses on Florida Boulevard Michael Piazza said. "So we do a good job of sourcing those items in bulk."

With the price of eggs rising due to a bird flu outbreak, Super Bowl brunch may be off the menu for many. However, Piazza said there isn't much of a change at Rouses.

"I know they are elevated in price right now but eggs are going to be available. We're anticipating they are going to go back down soon but right now we do have them," Piazza said.

To view Rouses' Super Bowl deals, click here.