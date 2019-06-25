Local grocery store giving opportunity to special needs workers

BATON ROUGE - A local supermarket located off Perkins Road is giving opportunities to those with special needs.

Andrew, Charles, David, and Nathan are just four employees out of seven working at Bet-R Grocery. The majority of the employees all come from Hope Academy.

Store owner Cliff Boulden decided to open his doors to those who were looking for work.

"I do like to see these kids have an opportunity like everybody else has," said Boulden.

Andrew tells WBRZ he enjoys his job, and his favorite task is pretty interesting.

"It just feels good, I have lots of good friends," said Andrew. "I usually unload stuff from boxes, and I usually take them to the crusher."

But for 54-year-old worker Charles Reed, it's about letting shoppers know they are no different from anyone else.

"People call me handicapped, I don't use a walker, I don't use a wheelchair, I am not handicapped," Reed said. "We are special and that's it. Nothing is not holding me back, I can do it."

For Andrew, Charles, David, and Nathan, this is more than a grocery store. It's home—a place where they can be themselves.

"They have proven to be very good workers and I like to see them happy, it makes their day," said Boulden.