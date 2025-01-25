Local farmer says the historic winter storm won't impact Louisiana's crawfish season

MARINGOUIN - Now that the snow has melted, the question at the forefront of everyone's minds is how will this impact crawfish season? Local farmers are saying the crawfish can survive through the cold winter.

It's going to take a lot more than a snow storm to stop these mud bugs. After the initial glam of snow in Louisiana, heads quickly turned to the well being of the crawfish on TikTok.

Matt Frey, at Four Oaks Farm in Maringouin said there's no need to fear for the crawfish during the harsh winter weather.

"These crawfish have been around you know since the beginning of time," Frey said. “Extreme colds like we just got is a problem, but they will survive through all of it, the babies, the bigger crawfish with shells, have no problem with that at all."

Though small, they're mighty and smart!

Frey says these sneaky crustaceans have their own ways of keeping warm.

"They will generally grab any kind of vegetation in the ponds and try to cover, even if there inside the trap they will reach through the square mesh and pull it and they'll be all covered up by that vegetation," Frey said.

If they can, they will also seek comfort in the insulated ground.

"They don't dig another hole, they'll go find an existing hole and they'll go down and get in the hole. They're smart," Frey said.

Farmers like Frey will monitor the soil in their ponds. He says below any ice, the ground will stay at a comfortable temperature for the crawfish.

"I just talked to our crop consultant, and it didn't get any colder in the first 3-4 inches, and it never dropped below 38 degrees," Frey said.

Frey says despite the freezing temps, Louisiana can expect a successful crawfish season.