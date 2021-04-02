Local churches prepare for Easter Sunday with no capacity limits

BATON ROUGE- With the change in capacity limits for churches Easter Sunday will look busier than last year, pastors comparing it to Super Bowl Sunday.

"There was no Easter service last year, none of them, it was almost like an earth-shaking kind of event,” said Bishop Michael Duca of the Baton Rouge Diocese.

"It's tough just talking to a camera, but when you're able to talk to your brothers and sisters, having people is just going to bring it to a whole other level,” said Pastor of Healing Place Church Mike Haman.

It’s a level that churches will be able to experience just in time for Easter weekend since the governor lifted capacity limits for places of worship.

"I do look forward to returning to an environment that feels a lot more normal,” Ronaldo Hardy of All Nations Worship Assembly.

"It's so good to be back in the church again, celebrating all of the ceremonies and the thing is everybody is comfortable, we know how to do it, we know the deal,” said Bishop Duca.

Bishop Duca said for the catholic church they will do the normal mass but still follow social distancing.

"Because we are socially distancing many of our churches are only using every other pew, and they are trying to keep 6-foot distances between everyone in the pews, but a family, for example, can sit together,” said Pastor Haman

And the same goes for Healing Place Church.

"People are still registering to participate to be a part of service, social distancing is important to us and that people feel safe," said Pastor Mike.

Also adding an outside party, after their services on Saturday and Sunday.

"There will be a petting zoo for kids, face painting, snacks,” said Pastor Haman.

While at All Nations Worship Assembly they are keeping phase 2 restrictions in place, just for now.

"I know a lot of people are starting to get vaccinated, but we know we aren't there yet so we are going to stick to that limited capacity so we can cater to your safety,” said Ronaldo Hardy of All Nations Worship Assembly.

But says it won't affect service.

"It will be electrifying as it always is here just with a little extra,” said Hardy.

Worship leaders saying if you don't feel comfortable they do have online options.

