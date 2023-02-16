Local band with deep Louisiana roots prepares for 10th annual Mardi Gras festival

BATON ROUGE - Thousands will gather in Town Square Saturday for a whole day of Carnival celebrations, including the 10th annual Mardi Gras Festival.

The festivities start early Thursday night at the Henry Turner Jr. Listening Room.

As a musician with lots of local heritage, Turner took on the task of learning musical instruments at only 5. Since then, he's dabbled with several different mediums and genres. It's part of the reason he's been so successful with blending those genres together.

From musician to vocalist, guitar player, composer, promoter, and festival founder, Henry Turner Jr. and his band, Flavor, have created an integrated experience within the Louisiana music scene.

With all of his excursions, Turner says "music is what drives me." It's part of the reason he hopes to use his passion and presence to encourage younger generations to expand boundaries and think outside the box when it comes to using their talents and interests to make a career.





Bringing his diversion of musical genres to the heart of Baton Rouge, Turner and his team are hosting a pre party ahead of the festival this Thursday starting at 7 pm.



The carnival cheer will continue throughout the weekend, as parades roll through, the Mardi Gras Fest will take place in Townsquare from 10 am to 7 pm.



