Local author channels grief through her book, 'Blackbird'

BATON ROUGE - An author who grew up in the capital city decided to channel her grief by writing a book.

Betsy Stephenson lost her son, her mother-in-law and her dog within a six-week period. To cope with her grief, she wrote a book exploring her feelings and hoping to help others experiencing a difficult time.

Stephenson's book Blackbird is available anywhere books are sold or online.