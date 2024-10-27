64°
Latest Weather Blog
Local agencies advise drivers to watch for deer seeking high ground in flooded areas
BATON ROUGE- With widespread flooding caused by elevated rivers, local agencies say deer are being forced from their normal habitat and could be crossing roadways more frequently as they search for higher ground.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as well as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, are advising drivers to be mindful of deer crossing roads and highways in affected areas.
Trending News
According to a release, deer in some cases will attempt to return to their normal home ranges before the water recedes. The LDWF wants to remind people not to handle deer or fawns. All calls regarding deer or fawns must be handled through the appropriate LDWF regional office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration