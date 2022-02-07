58°
Loaded handgun found in student's backpack at Glen Oaks High

2 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, February 07 2022 Feb 7, 2022 February 07, 2022 2:50 PM February 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old student was arrested after deputies found a loaded handgun in his backpack Monday morning. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the gun was found by the School Drug Task Force at Glen Oaks High around 8:15 a.m.

Deputies said no threats were reported and the student did not provide any information to why he had a gun. 

The student was charged with illegally carrying a firearm on school property in a firearm free zone. 

