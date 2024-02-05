55°
Livonia High School student accused of issuing bomb threat Monday morning arrested for terrorizing

48 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVONIA - A Livonia High School student was arrested Monday afternoon related to a bomb threat that was issued to the school the same morning.

Livonia High School was put into a temporary lockdown and then released into normal operations Monday after the threat came into the school's phone line around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement officers cleared the building as students were in a soft lockdown. The team did not find any bombs and classes resumed.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old Livonia High School senior Jaylin Harris shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Harris was charged with terrorizing.

