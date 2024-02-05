55°
Latest Weather Blog
Livonia High School student accused of issuing bomb threat Monday morning arrested for terrorizing
LIVONIA - A Livonia High School student was arrested Monday afternoon related to a bomb threat that was issued to the school the same morning.
Livonia High School was put into a temporary lockdown and then released into normal operations Monday after the threat came into the school's phone line around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement officers cleared the building as students were in a soft lockdown. The team did not find any bombs and classes resumed.
Trending News
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old Livonia High School senior Jaylin Harris shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Harris was charged with terrorizing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Loved her to death:' Parents plead no contest to manslaughter after daughter...
-
SU Human Jukebox heads to Vegas for pre-Superbowl performance
-
The Willows subdivision in Denham Springs undergoing major construction
-
BRG Survivor Series: Former Baton Rouge Police Chief uses his story to...
-
Sunday Journal: Catholic Schools Week 2024