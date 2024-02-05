55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livonia High School student accused of issuing bomb threat Monday morning arrested for terrorizing

1 hour 4 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024 Feb 5, 2024 February 05, 2024 8:46 PM February 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVONIA - A Livonia High School student was arrested Monday afternoon related to a bomb threat that was issued to the school the same morning.

Livonia High School was put into a temporary lockdown and then released into normal operations Monday after the threat came into the school's phone line around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement officers cleared the building as students were in a soft lockdown. The team did not find any bombs and classes resumed.

Trending News

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old Livonia High School senior Jaylin Harris shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. Harris was charged with terrorizing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days