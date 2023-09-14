90°
Latest Weather Blog
Livonia High evacuated over bomb threat; students expected to resume classes Friday
LIVONIA - A high school in Pointe Coupee Parish was evacuated Thursday after administrators received a bomb threat.
According to Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux, the threat was phoned in around 2 p.m. at Livonia High School.
All buildings were secured, and no explosive has been found.
Trending News
Students were sent home early, though school is expected to resume normally Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video catches woman stealing plants from outdoor seating area at Ponchatoula restaurant
-
Neighbors in a Zachary are tired of dealing with a blighted property
-
Initially considered a suicide, police realize woman's death was murder after another...
-
East Feliciana animal preserve claims feds 'wrongfully confiscated' their sick giraffe
-
Soldier arrested, accused of shooting at family in their car after road...