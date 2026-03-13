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Livingston Schools: Deputies investigating after student brings gun to Seventh Ward Elementary
DENHAM SPRINGS - A student at Seventh Ward Elementary was removed from campus Friday after a gun was discovered in the book sack, Livingston Schools said.
A spokesperson said the gun was discovered while the student was in the school office. Administrators immediately took possession of the book sack and contacted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.
The gun was not loaded and no ammunition was found. The student is not on campus at this time, with employees and students operating on their normal schedule.
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Law enforcement officials are investigating, Livingston Schools said.
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