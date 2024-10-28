Livingston residents gather for Pumpkin Palooza in the Park

LIVINGSTON - Community members in the town of Livingston gathered Sunday to celebrate Halloween at the inaugural Pumpkin Palooza in the Park event.

Family and friends gathered at Circle Drive Park to put their carving skills to the test. Awards were given for best design in different age groups. Residents said this was the perfect opportunity to connect with other people in town.

"It's fun. We get to see people we've kind of seen around little bit, but we actually get to see them and engage in healthy competition," Garrison Guillot said.

"We're a loving town. We love to have a community, we love to have people," resident Jessie Jemison said.

The lucky grand prize winner for best pumpkin of the season walked away with a brand new PlayStation 5