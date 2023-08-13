88°
15-year-old runaway girl who left home early Sunday found safe

LIVINGSTON - A 15-year-old girl who left her home early Sunday morning and was presumed missing Sunday afternoon has been found safe. 

According to the Livingston Police Department, Madeline "Maddy" Mandella left her house between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. She was found around 5 p.m. 

