Livingston Parish tax supporting library system renewed -- barely

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Voters in Livingston Parish on Saturday narrowly approved a measure that will extend a property tax that funds local libraries.

With all 79 precincts reporting, the Prop 10 Mills Renewal led by a fraction of a percentage point -- 168 votes, in total.

Passage would extend an existing 10-year, 10-mill tax that the Livingston Parish Library system said is "dedicated to acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating" its facilities.

Officials said the millage generates about $6 million each year and accounts for more than 95 percent of the library's total budget.