Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seizes fentanyl and methamphetamine, arrests two
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people after seizing fentanyl and methamphetamine from a home on Hwy 42 Thursday.
Police notably seized 11 grams of fentanyl and seven grams of methamphetamine among everything they seized in the arrest.
Troy Copeland, 24, of Denham Springs and Ashley Reeves, 31, of Walker, were arrested and processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Police did not share the specific charges they received.
