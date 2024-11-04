Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social media threats

LIVINGSTON — After multiple threats were made to local schools on social media in recent weeks, Livingston Parish Public Schools and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they are working to address the issue.

The school system has mandated all middle school and high school campuses to teach a lesson on the severe consequences of making threats, as well as the appropriate way to handle and report threatening material to authorities.

While these threats are often non-credible, officials said they "can create significant disruptions to learning and impact

the well-being of students and staff."

"These threats also obligate law enforcement to detract from other concerns across the parish," officials added.

Superintendent Jody Purvis and Sheriff Jason Ard created a video that will be posted across various social media platforms informing the Livingston Parish community of how to appropriately deal with threatening materials. The video can be seen here.

Livingston Parish Public Schools said people should not share or repost threats if they appear across their feeds. Officials added that children should report threats made to proper authorities or trusted adults.