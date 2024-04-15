75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Schools moves assistant superintendent to top spot

1 hour 44 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2024 Apr 15, 2024 April 15, 2024 6:08 PM April 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish School Board voted Monday evening to move the assistant superintendent of schools into the top spot.

The school board voted 7-2 to promote Jody Purvis to superintendent, effective in July. Two of the board members cast votes for Bruce Chaffin, who also works as an assistant superintendent. 

Trending News

Longtime educator and current Superintendent Joe Murphy announced in February that he was retiring after 3o years of service to the school system. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days