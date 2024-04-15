Livingston Parish Schools moves assistant superintendent to top spot

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish School Board voted Monday evening to move the assistant superintendent of schools into the top spot.

The school board voted 7-2 to promote Jody Purvis to superintendent, effective in July. Two of the board members cast votes for Bruce Chaffin, who also works as an assistant superintendent.

Longtime educator and current Superintendent Joe Murphy announced in February that he was retiring after 3o years of service to the school system.