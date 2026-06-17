Livingston Parish's Jody Purvis wins LASSA Superintendent of the Year award

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Jody Purvis has been named Superintendent of the Year by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

The award was presented during LASSA's Annual Conference in Lake Charles.

"I want to thank my central office team, our school leaders and all our teachers and staff, who are the real champions of our school system," Purvis said. "Their hard work and commitment to excellence are what make a positive difference for our students every day. I am proud to say I work with such dedicated and caring professionals who support my vision for a better system."

Purvis is in his third year as the district's top administrator. He has worked for the Livingston Parish Public School System since 1998, starting as a teacher at Springfield High and Denham Springs Freshman High.

He later moved into administration, serving as assistant principal at Southside Junior High and Springfield Middle before becoming principal of Springfield High and French Settlement Elementary.

In 2012, Purvis was appointed supervisor of high school instruction for the district and later became assistant superintendent. In that role, he coordinated educational programs, opened Livingston Virtual and created the district's Strong Start Plan for returning to operation following the COVID pandemic.