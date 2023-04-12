Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish residents hope legislature will halt plans to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Many were angry Tuesday night in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers, voicing their opposition to a project that would store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas as seismic testing is already happening.
Several members of the public asked questions to representatives of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, but the message was clear.
"As a wildlife biologist, you know in your heart what is going on in that lake," someone in the meeting asked. "So what has to happen to stop it?"
The representatives from Wildlife and Fisheries were unable to do an interview after the meeting, but they told WBRZ they will continue to monitor the seismic testing to make sure there are no issues with the lake or wildlife.
But some, like Caleb Atwell, the Vice President of the Lake Maurepas Preservation Society, said there already has been a negative impact on wildlife.
"The community was under the understanding that no wildlife was going to be harmed, and then we have a picture of hundreds of dead fish," Atwell said.
It's why the advocacy group hopes to stop this project, and they hope the legislature will agree.
Trending News
"We want the legislature to understand that there is a great concern about the environmental impacts, and the impact on our culture," Atwell said.
Right now there is a proposed bill by state representative Bill Wheat that would put a ten-year moratorium on carbon dioxide wells in Lake Maurepas.
The Lake Maurepas Preservation Society plans to gather at the capitol next week with hopes to stop the project.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One year since Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old says...
-
Work begins to clean Comite River for first time in 59 years
-
Livingston Parish residents hope legislature will halt plans to store CO2 under...
-
Drusilla Lane sinkholes still growing, no date for repairs yet
-
Could 2023 be the year the state shutters death row?
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win