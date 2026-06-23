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Livingston Parish media studio honoring longtime news publisher unveiled
LIVINGSTON — Officials in Livingston Parish unveiled a new media studio inside the health unit along Government Boulevard.
The studio is meant to improve communications between parish officials and the public.
The space was named in honor of Jeff McHugh David, a longtime news publisher in the parish.
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His family said they were thrilled by the honor.
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