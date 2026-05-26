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Livingston Parish football coach no longer employed by district after arrest on molestation charges

36 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 10:13 AM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON — Live Oak High School defensive backs coach Stepfan Henderson was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation. 

According to a spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Public School System, Henderson was placed on leave on April 16 after officials received a report of misconduct. Henderson worked at the school district as a business English and technical writing teacher, as well as an assistant football coach, for two years. 

His employment contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 school year. His contract was not renewed, the district said. 

Henderson, 34, was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies and charged with two counts of indecent behavior and one count of molestation of a juvenile - forcible fondling.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

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