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Livingston Parish fire crews respond to kitchen fire at Juban Crossing

2 hours 48 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2026 Mar 29, 2026 March 29, 2026 6:25 PM March 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Fire crews in Livingston Parish responded to a kitchen fire at a Picadilly at Juban Crossing on Saturday afternoon.

The call went out around 5:30 p.m. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

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The restaurant will be closed for the remainder of the day. 

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